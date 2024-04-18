Transport Minister Heads Qatar Delegation To ICAO Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti headed Qatar's delegation to the International Civil Aviation Conference organised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in conjunction with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, in Seoul, South Korea.

The event is being attended by the ICAO Secretary General H E Juan Carlos Salazar, several ministers, and heads of delegations from 86 countries.

The event is intended to inform and update government officials on the Work Program of the ICAO in the legal field and several current subjects in the field of International Air Law (IAL). In particular, the seminar is addressing topics relating to ICAO's work in the legal field, aviation's safety and security, and current issues on aviation law and practice.

Qatar is a member of the ICAO Council and contributing significantly to the Organization's programs, including training, and upskilling the workforce through scholarships for the developing countries, training opportunities for workforce from Africa, and from Latin America in the future, in addition to Qatar's contributions to Gender Equality Program, all of which are aimed at a sustainable future for the aviation industry.

The Minister of Transport also has participated in the Ministerial Session held on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Conference organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Seoul, South Korea.

The meeting discussed ICAO's efforts to develop air navigation's foundations and technologies, planning, as well as developing the air transportation industry for ensured safety, security, and growth, in addition to discussing the topics that can enhance the environmental and sustainable development of the global civil aviation industry.

He also met with the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Juan Carlos Salazar, on the sidelines of Qatar's participation in the International Civil Aviation Conference organized by the ICAO in Seoul, South Korea. The two officials discussed enhancing cooperation between Qatar and the ICAO in civil aviation, and latest developments on the field.

The Minister of Transport also met with Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLIT) of the Republic of Korea H E Sangwoo Park. The two ministers discussed current Qatari-S. Korean cooperation in transportation, mobility activities, and ways to develop it, particularly by taking advantage of transportation industry's advanced and smart technologies.