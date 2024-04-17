Hamad International Airport Named World's Best Airport 2024 At Skytrax World Airport Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport has again secured its position as the 'World's Best Airport' by the prestigious 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The airport also clinched the title of 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second time in a row and 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for the tenth consecutive year.



Hamad International Airport's recognition is based on meticulous assessments conducted by air travellers. They evaluated the airport's performance across key performance indicators and selected it as the best in the world amongst a group of over 500 global airport contenders.

Hamad International Airport achieved a significant milestone in 2023, witnessing an exceptional surge in passenger traffic. Serving over 45 million passengers, the airport experienced a remarkable 31% increase compared to the previous year, surpassing the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup.

The airport also welcomed new esteemed airline partners, including Vistara, Iberia, Xiamen Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Japan Airlines, and serves over 250 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flights.

As Hamad International Airport approaches its milestone 10th year of operations, it anticipates a bustling 2024. Plans include welcoming new airline partners, enhancing connectivity, and supporting Qatar's endeavours to host various global events. Committed to the Qatar National Vision 2030, Hamad International Airport aims to enhance sustainability efforts through investments in new technologies and pioneering industry-first initiatives, further solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.