Ram Navami: Blast Occurs At Rally In Bengal's Murshidabad, One Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A blast occurred during a rally, which was being carried out in Saktipur area of the Murshidabad district in West Bengal on the occassion of Ram Navami on Tuesday. A woman was injured in the incident, news agency PTI reported woman was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.\"The blast happened this evening. One woman was injured in it. We are investigating the incident,\" the police officer told PTI officer, however, did not clarify whether the blast was due to a bomb or some other reason READ: Sandeshkhali violence: 'Hotbed of communal riots', Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for inciting conflict| 10 updatesEarlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the citizens \"to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all\". A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief for“asking to maintain peace rather than“given the message of peace\".Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya that last year, on Ram Navami, West Bengal witnessed large scale violence. \"It was also, in parts, because Mamata Banerjee gave provocative communal speeches, just before the celebrations,\" he alleged READ: West Bengal news: Violence erupts between TMC and BJP workers in Durgapur | Watch videoTrinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had for past two days alleged that the BJP will use Ram Navami festivities to engineer clashes between two groups ahead of the first phase elections on April 19 and pave the way for NIA investigation to embarrass her party cadre and cautioned the people not to fall in BJP's trap, news agency PTI reported of both ruling TMC and opposition (in Bengal) BJP marched along with hundreds of participants as Ram Navami processions were taken out across West Bengal on Wednesday, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

