Over 1,400 Polling Stations To Have Webcasting Facilities In Udhampur LS Seat

More than 16.23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in the fray from the constituency consisting of 18 assembly segments spanning five districts - Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.

The constituency, which was reshaped with three assembly constituencies of Reasi district carved out on the recommendations of the delimitation commission, had recorded 70.2 per cent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Encompassing an expansive area of 16,707 square kilometres, the constituency boasts of a diverse electorate comprising 16,23,195 eligible voters. Among them are 8,45,283 male voters, 7,77,899 female voters and 13 third-gender voters, reflecting the inclusivity of the democratic process, they said.

To facilitate seamless voting, the official said, a total of 2,637 polling stations - 2,457 in rural areas and 180 in urban areas - have been set up across the constituency, including 701 in Kathua, 654 in Udhampur, 529 in Doda, 405 in Kishtwar and 348 in Ramban.

Moreover, 1,472 polling stations will be equipped with webcasting facilities to further enhance transparency in the democratic process, they said.

Kathua district, with six assembly segments of Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua and Hiranagar, has the highest 5,03,227 registered voters, including 2,39,273 women and six third-gender electors. Udhampur, comprising four assembly segments - Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani and Ramnagar - boasts of 4,19,854 electors which includes 2,19,890 male and 1,99,964 female electors, the officials said.

Doda, also with three assembly segments namely Bhaderwah, Doda and Doda West, contributes 3,05,093 voters to the electoral roll comprising 1,57,375 male, 1,47,711 female and seven third-gender electors, they said.

Ramban district, encompassing two assembly segments - Ramban and Banihal - has 2,19,124 registered electors, including 1,13,814 male and 1,05,310 female electors.

Kishtwar has three assembly segments - Inderwal, Kishtwar and Padder Nagseni - and a total of 1,75,897 voters, including 90,256 males and 85,641 females, they said.

The official highlighted that 23,637 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have been included within the electoral roll, encompassing 14,362 males and 9,275 females.

Among the young voters, aged 18-19 years, 45,825 are males, 38,641 females and two transgenders, totalling 84,468 potential first-time voters, the officials said.

They said the constituency boasts of a considerable elderly population with 12,020 male voters and 13,612 female voters aged above 80 years, totalling 25,632 seasoned voters contributing to the electoral discourse.

In line with the commitment towards fair and transparent elections, the ECI has deployed 3,658 ballot units, 3,570 control units, and 3,636 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

New Polling Station Established Near IB In Kathua For Model Election Representation

Jammu- The government high school in Kadyala village near the zero line along Indo-Pakistan international border has been transformed into a model polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in a pioneering effort to enhance public awareness and understanding of the voting process, an official spokesman said.

Located just over 500 meters from the border fence in Hiranagar sector, the model polling station was unveiled by District Election Officer, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, the spokesman said.

Kathua district is part of Udhampur parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19 to decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is seeking re-election from the seat for the third consecutive term. Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader G M Saroori are among the prominent candidates in the fray. Adorned with tricolor balloons, the model polling station is all set to welcome the voters to experience a festive-like atmosphere, the spokesman said, adding the station boasts pink toilets for women voters, dedicated facilities for male voters, clean drinking water, and ramps for persons with disabilities (PWDs), all meticulously arranged to enhance the voting experience.

The station also possesses a huge concentration of flower plants adding greenery to the entire landscape of the polling station, he said.

He said electricity provision ensures proper lighting and fans, while the presence of police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel ensures the safety and security of all voters.

The model polling station witnessed a series of mock polls, including scenarios for normal voting, all-female staff booths (pink booth scenario), and voters with disabilities. The local men, women and PwD voters participated in the mock polls, providing a realistic depiction of the entire voting process, the spokesman said.

He said the exercise aims to educate the local community about step-by-step procedures involved in casting their vote on the polling day.

A video is being circulated throughout Kathua, empowering voters with knowledge to navigate polling stations with confidence and clarity, the spokesman said.

Commenting on the initiative, Minhas emphasized on the importance of voter education and engagement in fostering a robust democratic culture.

He expressed confidence that the model polling station and educational video would contribute significantly to voter turnout and participation in upcoming elections.

