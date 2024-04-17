Bihar Resident Shot Dead In Anantnag, 2Nd Incident In April

They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Earlier on April 8, terrorists shot and injured a non-local tourist cab driver in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening. In February this year, two non-locals from Punjab were shot dead by terrorists in old city of Srinagar. A week later, Jammu and Kashmir police said the terrorists, who shot dead the duo, were arrested in Srinagar and the weapon used in the attack was recovered.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now