Bihar Resident Shot Dead In Anantnag, 2Nd Incident In April

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said.
They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.ADVERTISEMENT
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.
Earlier on April 8, terrorists shot and injured a non-local tourist cab driver in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening. In February this year, two non-locals from Punjab were shot dead by terrorists in old city of Srinagar. A week later, Jammu and Kashmir police said the terrorists, who shot dead the duo, were arrested in Srinagar and the weapon used in the attack was recovered. Read Also Non-local Shot At By Terrorists In Shopian Killer Of Two Punjab Residents Arrested In Srinagar
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17042024000215011059ID1108107777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.