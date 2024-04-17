Iran's Exports To Belarus Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19), exportsof goods from Iran to Belarus reached $20 million, which means anincrease of 34 percent compared to the previous year, according todata from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

According to the information, carpets, polystyrene, polyesterpaint, mineral oils, medicines, fruits, polyethylene, pistachios,raisins and tomato paste were among the main exported goods toBelarus during this period.

Also last year, Iran increased imports of goods from Belarus by35 percent, reaching a volume of 59 million dollars.