Royal Air Force Continues Fly-Overs: Minister

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Government Communications Minister Muhannad Mubaideen Wednesday said the Royal Air Force is carrying out fly-overs in the skies of the Kingdom "to ensure the safety of Jordanian airspace."According to a statement, Mubaideen told the Jordanian News Agency (Petra) that the fly-overs, the sounds of which Jordanians heard during the past days, would continue, urging Jordanians to be reassured that "these precautionary measures" aim to preserve the security and safety the country.He praised the Armed Forces "who are performing their duty to the fullest extent in protecting Jordan's borders, supported by our security services, which watch over the security of the nation and the comfort of its citizens."He urged Jordanians to seek information from official sources and avoid rumours and sharing them, advising the media to ensure accuracy in their coverage and to be cautious with information related to national security.