Jordan To Host 11Th Asia-Pacific Cooperative Minister's Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 11th Asia-Pacific Cooperative Ministers' Conference (APCMC) is scheduled to start on 28th April in the Dead Sea region, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Chairman of the Jordan Cooperative Corporation (JCC), Khaled Huneifat.



During a press conference at the ministry's headquarters on Wednesday, Huneifat said that all the preparations have been completed to host this international event, which is being organised by the ministry in partnership with the International Cooperative Alliance Asia Pacific (ICA-AP), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The conference will feature a large number of ministers responsible for the cooperative sectors in Arab countries, Asian countries, the Pacific region and the North African region, as well as representatives of international bodies and cooperative movements worldwide.



Huneifat stressed that the two-day conference aims to strengthen partnerships between governments and cooperatives, which contribute to the state's economy as a third sector.



JCC Director, Abdulfattah Shalabi, affirmed the wide participation of various countries, organisations and cooperative movements in the conference, reflecting Jordan's international and regional status.



A total of 20 ministers, deputy ministers and 300 participants from 52 Arab, Asian, Pacific and North African countries, as well as presidents and directors of the ICA-AP and international organisations will take part, Shalabi said.

He also highlighted Jordan's 1,471 cooperatives, including agricultural and women's cooperatives, with a total membership of 130,000, noting that their assets are estimated at JD250 million and provide 25,000 permanent jobs in addition to seasonal employment.

Balu Iyer, the ICA-AP Regional Director, praised Jordan's stability and security in the region and also highlighted the significant efforts made to organise and ensure the success of the conference.

Founded in 1916 in New Delhi, India, the ICA-AP comprises 25 countries, including Jordan.