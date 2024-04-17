OMNI, An Ethereum Protocol, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list OMNI in the Layer2 Zone. For all CoinW users, the OMNI/USDT trading pair and OMNI100 4x ETF will be officially available for trading on 17th April 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of OMNI, we are launching the“Join the OMNI bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







What is OMNI and its Key Features

OMNI serves as the backbone of the Omni Network, facilitating seamless communication between various Ethereum Rollups and empowering Ethereum's ecosystem to operate as a cohesive entity. With OMNI, users can enjoy enhanced liquidity, lower transaction costs, and expanded opportunities for participation in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Key features and utilities of OMNI include:

– Universal Gas Resource: OMNI serves as a payment mechanism for relaying transactions to target aggregators, ensuring efficient processing across the Omni Network.

– Omni EVM Gas: OMNI is the native currency utilized for processing transactions within the Omni EVM, enhancing the scalability and usability of the protocol.

– Network Governance: OMNI stakeholders play a vital role in governance decisions, including protocol updates and developer functions, fostering a decentralized and community-driven ecosystem.

– Staking: The Omni protocol implements a dual staking model to provide economic security, with staking of OMNI and ETH contributing to the network's stability and integrity.

With a total supply of 100,000,000 OMNI tokens and an initial circulation of approximately 10.39%, OMNI offers a carefully crafted token economic model designed to incentivize participation and value creation within the Omni Network.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent OMNI prize pool has been up for grabs from April 17, 2024, at 12:00 to April 23, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About OMNI

OMNI100 is an Ethereum-native interoperability protocol that establishes low-latency communication among all Ethereum Rollups, enabling Ethereum to function as a cohesive system in the modular era. Built by a team with extensive industry experience, OMNI100 aims to unify Ethereum's decentralized Rollups ecosystem.