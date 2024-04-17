FIR Lodged In Jaipur Against Illegal Kidney Transplant Racket

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) An FIR was lodged at the Jawahar Circle police station in Jaipur on Wednesday against illegal kidney transplants, issuance of fake NOC, and the involvement of an international organ trafficking racket.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, took suo motu cognisance of the matter after receiving information about the issuance of fake NOC against a bribe for organ transplant.

After holding a high-level meeting, Singh issued instructions for a prompt investigation into the matter.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a few persons connected to a private hospital in Jaipur for their alleged involvement in the case.

An international racket is said to be involved in the case.

The probe revealed that illegal kidney transplants were performed on some Bangladeshi nationals at a private hospital in Jaipur, wherein the donor and receiver were neither relatives nor did they know each other. After the procedure, the patients were sent to Gurugram.

The racket was busted after a raid at a Gurugram hotel recently, where a Bangladeshi national was found who underwent a kidney removal procedure in Jaipur under dubious financial arrangements.

According to the victims' statements, they were not even asked to submit a NOC by the hospital administration, or any other doctor. No documents were sought to prove the blood relation between the donor and the receiver.

They were instead made to sign some blank papers, while fake NOCs were issued against a bribe.

The mastermind of the racket is a person named Mohammed Murtaza Ansari, a native of Jharkhand, who is still absconding.