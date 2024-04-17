(MENAFN- Baystreet) Socket Falls on News of New Camera

Kratos Demonstrates Virtualized Ground System Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares began mid-week Wednesday's session in positive territory. The San Diego-based concern a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, and SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions, successfully executed a fully virtualized satellite communications (SATCOM) ground system demonstration for the U.S. Army'sCombat Capabilities Development Command, both announced today.Kratos and SES successfully showed a flexible network architecture facilitating simultaneous communication pathways for resilient SATCOM.This virtualized and containerized architecture enables soldiers to position their radio frequency (RF) hardware and software-defined hubs anywhere globally. In an industry first, the demonstration showed seamless operation supporting satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) on a“make-before-break” mode over SES's O3b MEO satellite network. Make-before-break is an essential capability for MEO and LEO satellite constellations referring to the ability to transfer communication sessions while the user transverses the coverage areas of different satellites.The demonstration employed a remote terminal in Port St. Lucie, U.S., and a gateway in Lima, Peru, which connected to a software-defined Kratos OpenSpace® vStar hub system located more than 3,000 miles away in Virginia, U.S., all orchestrated and conducted over SES's O3b satellite network.KTOS shares gathered five cents to $17.68.

