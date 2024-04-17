Ghee And K-Wave Cuisine To Take Center Stage In 2024 Indian Culinary Landscape

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANSlife) In an ever-evolving culinary landscape, the theme of Provenance signifies the exploration and amplification of the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine, it not only connects us to the origins of our food but also highlights the need for sustainable practices that preserve our culinary heritage.

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, a curated, brand-agnostic, owned media platform hosted a star-studded launch for the highly anticipated Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 at the glamorous Godrej L'Affaire 2024. The report, under the theme 'Provenance', explores the rich tapestry of India's food culture, delving into the diverse origins of ingredients and India's culinary practices.

The report highlights conscientious eaters who seek transparency and authenticity and gravitate towards products that champion the values embedded in their journey from farm to plate.

Commenting on the 2024 edition of the report, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said,“The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 marks another milestone in our quest to spark conversations and identify trends in the food industry. Consumers are getting savvier about their diets, focusing on mindful nutrition. With a focus on Provenance, this edition celebrates India's rich culinary heritage and invites readers to explore the myriad flavours and cultures that define our nation. I am confident that readers will be captivated by the depth and diversity of insights offered within this edition, further solidifying India's position as a global leader in the realm of food and gastronomy."

Some key insights from the Godrej Foods Trends Report 2024 are:

Authentic cuisine will drive travel experiences: Experts forecast that 92.3% of travellers will join Culinary site tours to enrich their travels through authentic culinary encounters

Bespoke cocktails will raise the bar: Experts reveal that dedicated menus around Indian-origin spirits will illuminate the bar scene in 2024 by 82.7%

Chocolate will become a sophisticated affair: Indian chocolatiers are increasingly showcasing the unique nuances of Provenance by artfully combining locally grown, high-quality, cacao beans as experts report a 94.2% in artisanal chocolates.

K-food will become mainstream: Korean culture has been garnering a cult following, with its bold flavours and diverse dishes. Korean restaurants will see significant traction, with concepts like teppanyaki, robata, and ramen becoming increasingly prevalent.

Ghee will rise again: From health-conscious millennials to flavour-driven foodies, ghee's natural goodness, will have a renewed appeal by 84.6% as we take inspiration from culinary roots.

Women in food will be in the spotlight: 2024 will illuminate the pivotal role women have played in the culinary landscape of India. From regional custodians to food entrepreneurs, chefs, bartenders and brewers, women will finally get due recognition for their contribution to shaping Indian gastronomy.

“India's soft power is our cuisine and its sheer diversity, and the power of our history, plurality, and continuity. So, I am happy to see it finally valued for being authentic and unapologetically true to itself. For the longest time, we have been carpet-bombed with a generalized idea of Indian food defined by political boundaries. But whatever prism you use to break it down by, the context for regional cuisines will always be the geography, agriculture, climate, and culture of a place,” shares Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...