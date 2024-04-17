Heavy Floods In Pakistan Kill At Least 50 People

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani officials have announced that over the past three days, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to heavy rain, flooding, and thunderstorms in several provinces of the country.

According to reports, citing Pakistani authorities, have reported that most casualties resulted from lightning strikes and the destruction of homes caused by the flooding.

According to Al Jazeera, the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a border with Afghanistan, and Punjab have suffered the most damage and casualties.

Pakistani officials stated that as a result of the flooding, 21 people lost their lives in Punjab, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and seven others in Balochistan.

Additionally, on Sunday, at least 24 people lost their lives in three Pakistani provinces due to heavy rains and lightning strikes.

It's worth noting that the heavy rainfall and resulting floods in recent days have led to the deaths of dozens of people and the destruction of hundreds of homes in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Ministry of Disaster Management has also announced that the death toll from the floods in Afghanistan has risen to 66 in recent days.

Previously, seasonal rains and the resulting floods in Pakistan have led to loss of life and significant financial damage.

