Azerbaijani FM Meets With Special Representative Of EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov,received the Special Representative of the European Union forCentral Asia, Terhi Hakala, Azernews reports,citing the Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the currentsituation and prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations, the role ofAzerbaijan in Central Asian-EU relations, issues of cooperationwithin the framework of international platforms and formats.

The agreements reached with the EU in energy security,communications and transport and ties with Central Asia in thiscontext were the main topic of discussions.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on StrategicPartnership in energy sector between Azerbaijan and the EU, whichenvisages joint activities in energy security, as well as thedevelopment of alternative energy resources, was emphasized incooperation in this field.

During the meeting, the opposite party was informed about thework carried out by Azerbaijan both in Baku Port and on thedevelopment of transport and communications.

Later, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regionalissues of mutual interest.