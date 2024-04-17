(MENAFN) According to reports from Bloomberg, President Emmanuel Macron's public stance on Russia is generating unease among some French security officials. The French leader's rhetoric, described as oscillating unpredictably between peacemaker and provocateur, has left observers questioning the coherence of France's approach to its relationship with Russia.



While Macron has made public statements urging Western nations to prepare for a potential conflict with Russia, Bloomberg highlights a perceived inconsistency between his rhetoric and the policies enacted by his government. This apparent disparity has raised concerns both domestically and among foreign allies regarding France's strategic direction and commitment to maintaining stability in the region.



One particular issue causing apprehension is a recent phone call between French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu. Moscow claims that during the call, Russia cautioned France against deploying troops in Ukraine, a proposal initially put forward by Macron in March. Additionally, discussions regarding potential talks based on the Istanbul peace initiative were reportedly held. This initiative, aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reportedly faced obstacles due to Western interference.



However, the French account of the call did not mention plans for such talks and reiterated a commitment to supporting Ukraine, according to Bloomberg's sources. The discrepancy between the accounts of the call further underscores the confusion surrounding France's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its broader relationship with Moscow.



The divergence between Macron's public statements and the actions of his government has sparked debates within French political circles and raised questions about the efficacy of France's diplomatic efforts in managing tensions with Russia. As Macron continues to navigate the complexities of international relations, the need for clarity and consistency in France's approach to Russia remains a pressing concern for officials and observers alike.

MENAFN17042024000045015687ID1108104256