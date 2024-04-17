‘The Boy and the Heron’ Soars to $93 Million After Second Weekend in China Box Office

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Beijing, April 16, 2024 — The enchanting Japanese animated fantasy film, “The Boy and the Heron”, continues its triumphant flight at the mainland China box office. After a second weekend in theaters, it has soared to a staggering $93 million in total earnings, securing its position as the highest-grossing film in the Middle Kingdom.



Directed by the acclaimed Studio Ghibli, “The Boy and the Heron” weaves a captivating tale of friendship, courage, and magical creatures. Set against the backdrop of ancient China, the film follows the journey of a young boy named Liang and his mystical encounter with a majestic heron. As they embark on an extraordinary adventure, their bond transcends time and space, leaving audiences spellbound.



Despite facing stiff competition from other releases, including the colossal monster showdown “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”, “The Boy and the Heron” has captured the hearts of Chinese moviegoers. Its visually stunning animation, heartfelt storytelling, and universal themes have resonated with audiences of all ages.



In its second non-holiday weekend, the film grossed an impressive $12.8 million (RMB 90.6 million), bringing its cumulative box office to $93.8 million (RMB 666) after just 12 days in Chinese cinemas. Remarkably, this total surpasses its performance in other international territories, even though it arrived in China later than elsewhere.



While “The Boy and the Heron” soared, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” continued its monstrous rampage, adding another $10.7 million to its cumulative haul, now standing at $110 million. The film’s success is amplified by its strong performance on IMAX screens, contributing to a total IMAX box office of $14.8 million in China.



Meanwhile, the beloved “Kung Fu Panda 4” maintained its third-place position, earning $2.5 million in its fourth weekend, for a cumulative total of $45.6 million. The Chinese crime drama “Dwelling by the West Lake” held steady in fourth place, accumulating $13 million over its second weekend.



China’s year-to-date box office now stands at an impressive $2.55 billion, outpacing last year by 6%. With “The Boy and the Heron” leading the charge, Chinese cinema remains a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.



As families flock to theaters during the spring season, the magical journey of Liang and the Heron continues to captivate audiences, reminding us all that sometimes the most extraordinary adventures begin with a single feather.



MENAFN17042024007609016366ID1108103917