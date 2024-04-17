Ram Navami 2024: Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Restrictions Check Diversions, Alternate Routes Due To Shobha Yatra

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ram Navami 2024: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued traffic restriction in the city due to the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra today i.e. on April 17 per the city traffic police, diversions are imposed on the movement of traffic in the limits of Tr. PS. Goshamahal and Tr. PS. Sultan bazar on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on at 9 am from Seetarambagh Temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultanbazar via., Bhoiguda Kaman, Manghalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri, Begumbazar, Barthan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli X Roads, Koti and Sultanbazar X Road Navami 2024 LIVE UpdatesIn the detailed list, the traffic police has given diversion points from South West Zone and East Zone. The diversion in the South West Zone will remain in place from 11 am to 4 pm while in the East Zone from 3 pm-11.30 pm also added,“all citizens are requested to take note of procession route, timings and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.”Also Read: Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes and greetings to share as WhatsApp status, Facebook messages, SMS with your loved onesAlso Read: Ram Navami 2024: History, significance to celebrations; all you need to knowEarlier on Friday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy had held a meeting with the organisers for the Ram Navami festivities, including processions, and urged all to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and avoid provocative speeches, among others.
Also Read: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath extend Ram Navami wishes: 'After waiting for 500 years, Ayodhya...'\"Some of the points mentioned included regarding the starting timing of the processions, avoiding use of DJ systems, no bursting of firecrackers, no throwing of vermillion or gulal on the passers-by, no carrying of sticks/swords/firearms, no provocative slogans, speeches, songs, displaying provocative banners, use of limited number of vehicles and no disturbance to people from other communities,\" a police release said as reported by PTI. It further added that the organisers should not violate the conditions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force for the Lok Sabha elections. No political symbols or political speeches will be permitted during the Shobha Yatra (procession), the release said.(With inputs from PTI)
