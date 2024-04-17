PM Modi Showed Keen Interest In Our Model Of Rural Development: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Software technology company Zoho Founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him earlier this week and showed a keen interest in the company's operations in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu as a model of rural development.

PM Modi addressed a massive election rally in Tirunelveli's Ambasamudram grounds on Monday.

"PM Modi came to Ambasamudram which is close to my village. Even in the middle of his hectic campaign schedule, he gave me time to meet him and brief him on our rural development through R&D model and on creating high-tech capability and jobs in rural areas," Vembu said in a post on X social media platform.

The Zoho CEO further said that PM Modi showed a keen interest in "our Tenkasi operations as a model of rural development".

"Our nation is on the right trajectory thanks to his leadership and I pray for his continued health and service to our nation," Vembu added.

Founded in 1996, Zoho is headquartered in Chennai, India. The company has more than 15,000 employees globally.

During his election speech in Ambasamudram, PM Modi said that the DMK in Tamil Nadu "connived" with the Congress and handed over the Katchatheevu island to a foreign nation, adding that both parties kept the people of the state in the dark for several decades over the issue.

PM Modi further said that he was working for a 'Viksit Tamil Nadu' along with a 'Viksit Bharat'.