Google Suspected Of Violating Competition Rules In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Fair Trade Commission of Japan has conducted aninvestigation against Google due to suspected violations ofcompetition rules in the distribution of digital advertising, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkei newspaper.

It is noted that we are talking about the restrictions createdby Google in relation to LINE Yahoo. Yahoo entered into apartnership with Google in 2010 and uses the Google search engineand a paid advertising distribution system that is shown to theuser after forming a search query. The Commission found out that inthe mid-2010s, Google asked Yahoo to stop distributing search adsfor mobile devices on the portals of its business partners.

As a result, Yahoo accepted Google's demand and changedcontracts with its partners. Yahoo, as noted, was concerned that ifrejected, it would no longer be able to use the Google searchengine. The Japanese regulator considered that such actions couldbe equated to unfair trade.

According to the publication, against the background of theinvestigation, Google has most likely already withdrawn itsrequirements to Yahoo and provided the commission with a plan tostrengthen measures to monitor compliance with the law. Informationabout any fines against Google in connection with this case is notprovided.