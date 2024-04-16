Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 31 March 2024.

Key Highlights

- Institutional Placement raises A$6.5m: Placement to new and existing institutional investors added global reach to the share register and strengthened Company balance sheet

- Update on commercialisation of PromarkerD in the USA: Work is continuing toward a national launch of PromarkerD, the predictive blood test for diabetic kidney disease (DKD), in the USA

- Latest results validate biomarkers for PromarkerEndo blood test for endometriosis: Critical milestone achieved for PromarkerEndo with biomarker panel clinically validated in an independent patient group

- Agreement signed with University of Oxford to validate PromarkerEndo test for endometriosis: Proteomics International to acquire 600 patient plasma samples for further clinical validation of its diagnostic blood test

- Latest results validate biomarkers for PromarkerEso blood test for oesophageal adenocarcinoma: Critical milestone achieved for PromarkerEso, with biomarker panel clinically validated in second independent patient group

- Proteomics International retains its ISO 13485 certification: international standard recognises safety and quality management systems in the manufacture of medical devices, such as PromarkerD

- European patent granted for OxiDx technology: Proteomics International's subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd granted a patent in 19 major European countries for its platform technology to measure oxidative stress using a simple fingerprick blood test



-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Dr Richard LipscombeManaging DirectorProteomics International Laboratories LtdT: +61 8 9389 1992E: ...Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations & Corporate AdvisorCandour AdvisoryT: +61 408 326 367 E: ...Kyle MossCorporate AdvisorEuroz HartleysT: +61 8 9488 1400E: ...Lisa BarnesPublic RelationsProfile MediaT: +61 416 583 672E: ...