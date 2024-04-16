LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In Assam, Tripura Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) With the Lok Sabha elections inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign for NDA candidates in Assam and Tripura on Wednesday.

In Assam, the Prime Minister will address a campaign event in Nalbari at 11:00 a.m. From there, he will proceed to Tripura's capital Agartala to address an election rally at 2:00 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address multiple public rallies in Kerala on Wednesday. The rallies are slated for 11:20 a.m. in Kasargod, 3:25 p.m. in Vadakara, and 4:55 p.m. in Kannur.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will jointly address a press conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Ghaziabad.

Later in the day, the Congress MP will visit Karnataka to address public gatherings in Mandya and Kolar.

* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Nagina at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. AAP leader Sanjay Singh will also attend the event.

* BSP chief Mayawati will address an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday.

* Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address a public meeting in support of INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha poll candidate Hanuman Beniwal in Nagaur on Wednesday.