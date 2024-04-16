               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: US Plans To Impose Sanctions On Iran's Missile, Drones Programs


4/16/2024 10:25:13 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran-Israel war LIVE: The Israel and Iran conflict has completely eradicated the remnants of peace in the miseries-ridden West Asia. On April 13, Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation for the alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals. The US, UK, European countries, and the United Nations have condemned Iran's attack. On the other hand, Turkey, the Hamas militant group, and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan have backed Iran's action. India has struck a diplomatic tone, urging both the nations to 'de-escalate' the tension. Meanwhile, the US has decided to impose sanctions on Iran and Israel has decided to retaliate all the latest updates on the big story at Mint's LIVE blog:

MENAFN16042024007365015876ID1108103243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search