Ethiopian Startups Aim To Boost Agricultural Exports At Startup Expo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ethiopia's agricultural sector is getting a high-tech boost as young entrepreneurs showcase innovative solutions at the ongoing Startup Ethiopia exhibition. Industry experts attending the event believe these startups can play a critical role in enhancing the country's competitiveness in global markets.

The expo serves as a platform for young minds to present their ideas for improving the quality and value of Ethiopian agricultural products for international trade. Entrepreneurs are focusing on maximizing profits for farmers by increasing the value of exports and providing buyers with greater transparency.

Ethiopia's burgeoning startup ecosystem is seen as a key driver for economic growth, job creation, and fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly in agriculture, according to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) a partner of TV BRICS .

One such example is Mikiyas Estefanos, who is using technology to revolutionize the coffee industry, a major Ethiopian export. Estefanos'“coffee tracking” tool allows buyers to trace the entire coffee production process, from farm to cup. This transparency is expected to make Ethiopian coffee more competitive on the world stage.

Beyond coffee, these agricultural innovations offer buyers a deeper understanding of the exceptional quality and unique characteristics of Ethiopian produce, strengthening the country's position in global trade.

By empowering its young population through education, resources, and dedicated platforms like Startup Ethiopia, Ethiopia is fostering a promising startup ecosystem. This ecosystem has the potential to drive significant economic progress and propel the country towards greater competitiveness on the global stage.