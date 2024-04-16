Ex-Aussie Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Denial Of Bail In Domestic Violence Case: Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former Australia batter Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in the court after his bail application was rejected by the magistrate on domestic violence charges, according to reports.

The 54-year-old faces 19 charges, which include stalking, intimidation, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or strangulation, relating to alleged offences between December 5, 2023, and April 12, 2024.

Slater sat in the dock wearing prison greens during his appearance and collapsed to the floor when Magistrate Raelene Ellis denied his bail application. He was helped to his feet by prison officers, the ABC report said.

He has spent the past few days in the Maroochydore police watch house since his arrest at the weekend. He denied any allegations of violence against the complainant. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 31.

Slater played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs for Australia between 1993 and 2001, scoring 5,312 runs over his cricketing career. He then transitioned to commentary with Channels 7 and 9 after retiring.