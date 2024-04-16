Srinagar Boat Capsize: Police Recover 4 School Bags From River Jhelum At Chattabal Vier

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday recovered the four school bags from the River Jhelum at Chattabal Veir, which seem to be of the students, who drowned in the boat capsize incident at Gandbal, Lasjan-Sointeng area of Srinagar this morning.
Quoting a police official told news agency KNO reported that they spotted four bags floating on river Jhelum at Chattabal Veir.ADVERTISEMENT
“These bags seem to be of the students who drowned at Gandbal this morning,” he said.
So far, six people including mother and her two siblings have died in the tragic incident that sent entire valley in a state of grief. The search operation in the area is still on.
Deadly Boat Capsize In Srinagar: Incomplete Bridge Raises Questions 6 Dead As Boat Ferrying Schoolchildren Capsizes In Jhelum In Srinagar
