'Classy Look, Silken Hair, Designer Sarees' Define Mansi Srivastava In 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Mansi Srivastava, who will be seen playing the negative role of Raina in the upcoming show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' has opened up on her character's look, calling it“vile”.

The show is set to take you through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka Gupta), underlining the constant social scrutiny and numerous challenges a mother has to face while doubling up as a parent.

Janvi lives with her son Kian, who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a man's presence in the house, more as a partner for his mother than a father for himself.

The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and the two end up working under the same roof.

Mansi will be seen playing Aryaman's sister, Raina. Although she is the youngest daughter of the Bundela family, she is very ambitious and works hard to achieve her goals. But she despises Aryaman and doesn't want him to own any part of the Bundela property as he is the son from her father's second marriage.

Her character in the show will be the source of a lot of conflict and complications in Aryaman's life.

Speaking about the same, Mansi said: "My character, Raina, will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with her wickedness. The look is classy and sharp with straight, silky hair and designer sarees. She acts very entitled, and as Aryaman is her step-brother, she feels he doesn't deserve any of the inheritance."

"She is vile and can go to any lengths to fulfil her needs. I have started shooting for the show and am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction towards our show and my new character," she added.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' will air on April 29, at 07:30 p.m. on Zee TV.