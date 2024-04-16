Few More Weapons Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 37 weapons were found in Khankendi city and liberatedterritories, Azernews reports, citing the Ministryof Internal Affairs (MIA).

According to the report by the ministry, on April 15, 27different brands of automatic weapons-one machine gun, one machinegun pistol, four pistols, three rifles, 14 grenades, one grenadelauncher, five lighters, three mine heads, two shells, 15 machinegun tapes, 74 cartridge combs, 3,130 cartridges of differentcalibres, two means of communication, and other ammunition-werediscovered in the territory of Khankendi city.