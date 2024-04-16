               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

4 Dead, 3 Undergoing Treatment After Boat Capsizes In Srinagar's Batwara


4/16/2024 1:12:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least four persons have died while three persons are undergoing treatment at Srinagar's SMHS hospital after a boat capsized in river Jhelum near Batwara area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

Quoting locals from Batwara-Gandabal area, news agency KNO reported that a boat ferrying local minors and other children capsized early this morning, leaving the whole area in shock and trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the rescue operation was launched and seven persons were evacuated to the hospital.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Muzaffar Zargar when contacted said that four persons have died in the incident while three other are undergoing treatment.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Boat Carrying Minors Capsizes In River Jhelum In Srinagar Houseboat Owners On Edge As Jhelum's Water Levels Recede

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16042024000215011059ID1108098524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search