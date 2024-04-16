4 Dead, 3 Undergoing Treatment After Boat Capsizes In Srinagar's Batwara

Quoting locals from Batwara-Gandabal area, news agency KNO reported that a boat ferrying local minors and other children capsized early this morning, leaving the whole area in shock and trauma.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation was launched and seven persons were evacuated to the hospital.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Muzaffar Zargar when contacted said that four persons have died in the incident while three other are undergoing treatment.

