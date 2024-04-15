Pak National Completes Term In UP Jail, Set To Be Sent Back

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 (IANS) Pakistani national Mohammad Masroor a.k.a Mansoor Ahmad Guddu, 43, is all set to be repatriated to Pakistan.

He was convicted of visa violation in 2013 and is currently lodged in Gorakhpur jail.

Mohammad Masroor has obtained a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of External Affairs, according to Gorakhpur jail superintendent Dileep Pandey.

Pandey mentioned that Masroor has served the maximum 15-year sentence for the visa violation, and the jail authorities have communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to initiate the necessary legal procedures and make the final decision regarding his release.

Masroor was arrested by Bahraich police in 2009 while attempting to enter India through the porous India-Nepal border in the district.

Following interrogation, the police filed a charge sheet against Masroor for espionage, violating passport and visa regulations, and also planning an attack on India in 2010.