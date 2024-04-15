Indonesian Expatriates Express Support For Garuda Team

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indonesian national football team has the support of thousands of Indonesian expatriates in Doha who are expected to throng the stadium during the match, according to the embassy in Doha.

The Indonesian Garuda team, competing in the U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar, arrived in Doha on April 10 and was welcomed by ambassador Ridwan Hassan and a large number of supporters. The tournament kicked off Monday and will run until May 3.

The embassy also held a welcoming dinner, where the envoy expressed his appreciation and pride for the achievements of the Garuda national team, which in the 2023 Asian Cup successfully entered the 16th round.

Hassan noted that the team is also the nation's ambassador, saying:“Therefore, I hope that this team can bring a good name to Indonesia in the Asian Cup.”

Ali Murtado, head of Division for Socio-Culture Co-operation at the embassy, said that Indonesian citizens in Qatar are very enthusiastic about the U23 Asian Cup championship.“Thousands of Indonesian supporters will come to the stadium to support the team,” he said.

In this U23 Asia Cup tournament, Indonesia, together with Qatar as the host, Australia and Jordan will be in group A.

