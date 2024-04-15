Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong To Relinquish Office

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Apr 16 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, said, he will relinquish the office on May 15, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, yesterday.

Lee will formally advise the country's president, to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, to succeed him, said the statement.

Wong has the unanimous support of the Members of Parliament of the ruling People's Action Party, said the statement.

The new prime minister will be sworn in at 8.00 p.m. on May 15, at the Istana, Singapore's presidential palace.– NNN-XINHUA