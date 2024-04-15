Now AAP Leaders In Punjab Exposing Misdeeds Of Party: Congress Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Amritsar (North) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh accused his own party of having failed to fulfill its promises on drugs and sacrilege, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said now party leaders also started exposing the misdeeds of the party.

Citing media reports, Bajwa said Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Sunday in the presence of AAP Cabinet minister and AAP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, put the AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in docks for their failure to end the drug abuse from the state and doing justice on the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

"It has been more than two years since the AAP has assumed power in the state. Ending drug abuse in the state and doing justice to the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were some of the main election promises of AAP to woo voters. Both its promises, like many others, have proven to be hollow," Congress legislator Bajwa added.

He said Vijay Pratap, who often raises these issues in the Vidhan Sabha sessions and other platforms, has been sidelined by AAP.

"It has been established now that AAP played with the emotions of Punjabis, particularly the Sikh community, to garner their votes in the 2022 assembly elections. "The people of Punjab have witnessed two years of non-performing government. They have decided to teach the AAP a lesson in this Lok Sabha Elections. People will certainly vote the AAP out," Bajwa added.

Punjab will go to the polls for 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1.