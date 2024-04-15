Amir, President Of Iran Discuss Regional, International Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the regional and international developments.

This came during the phone call made by HH the Amir on Monday with HE the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

HH the Amir stressed the need to reduce all forms of escalation and avoid expanding the conflict in the region.

During the call, the two sides stressed the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories to reach a permanent and final solution to the Palestinian cause that achieves a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.