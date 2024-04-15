High-level Chinese official holds talks with USPTO director in Beijing

(MENAFN) Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang held a meeting with Kathi Vidal, the director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), in Beijing on Monday. Reflecting on the shared commitment to advancing China-U.S. relations outlined in the San Francisco vision, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized the importance of translating this vision into tangible actions for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples. He underscored the need for earnest implementation of the significant consensus reached by the two heads of state.



Ding reiterated China's staunch commitment to intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, highlighting its pivotal role in fostering a conducive environment for innovation and fair competition. He expressed China's readiness to enhance practical cooperation with the United States in the realm of IPR, addressing mutual concerns, and fostering a business environment that is equitable, impartial, and non-discriminatory. Ding emphasized China's determination to make substantial contributions to the sustained advancement of bilateral relations.



In response, Vidal affirmed the USPTO's commitment to fostering collaboration with China in the field of intellectual property. She emphasized the importance of strengthening dialogue, facilitating exchanges, and deepening cooperation to provide effective support for entities engaged in innovation. Vidal expressed the USPTO's readiness to work closely with China to facilitate the transformation and application of innovative achievements, thereby contributing to the advancement of technology and innovation on both sides.

