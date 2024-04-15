UN calls on Security Council to take action to prevent escalation in Middle East

(MENAFN) In response to Iran's direct attack on Israel, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued an urgent plea to the Security Council to intervene and alleviate the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Speaking during a special session convened in New York, Guterres expressed grave concern over the precarious state of affairs in the region, warning of the imminent threat of a widespread and devastating conflict.



"The Middle East is teetering on the edge of an abyss, posing a genuine danger to the populations of the region," emphasized Guterres. He underscored the urgent need for measures to de-escalate the situation and restore stability, urging all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint in their actions.



The special session of the Security Council was convened at the request of Israel, following Iran's recent air attack. Guterres seized the opportunity to remind the council members of their shared responsibility to pursue peace and prevent further violence. He emphasized that another war in the region would have catastrophic consequences, not only for the Middle East but also for the global community at large.



Addressing the Security Council, Guterres emphasized the imperative for concerted international efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East. He stressed that the region and the world cannot afford the devastating repercussions of yet another conflict. Guterres' urgent call to action reflects the pressing need for diplomatic intervention and cooperative initiatives to de-escalate tensions and avert a potential humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

