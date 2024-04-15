Minister Of Interior Meets Netherlands Defense Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, met with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, HE Kajsa Ollongren and her accompanying delegation, during her visit to the country on Monday, April 15, 2024.
During the meeting, several topics of mutual interest were discussed, and the cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop it were reviewed.
