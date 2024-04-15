AI, Big Data To Play Pivotal Role In Qatar And Beyond: Experts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The latest technologies have emphatically emerged as vibrant tools across the globe and in Qatar. Various techs including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big data, and blockchain have presented a positive factor in shaping the landscape of the region and transforming it into a business hub.

During a recently held panel series, Industry leaders discussed the latest AI breakthroughs and argued if they will deepen or divide the sector in addition to elucidating the opportunities to bridge the gap.

Experts included Dr Maher Hakim, Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and Dr Yaser Bishr, Venture Partner at Rising Trade VC who stressed the contribution of technology to a more equitable world and its potential role in Qatar and the region.

Dr Bishr highlighted that technologies replace humans and this productivity in particular is created by technology.“The way we distribute the benefit of that productivity is really up to us as a society and so we invented the economic systems that determine how the gains of productivity go towards capital.

He mentioned that there is no reason, however, not to consider that these human inventions can be updated and changed over time. The expert also noted that industrialization, information technology, and electricity, among other technologies, have been created to offer lessons to learn from.

“AI is a fundamentally new and different technology. They're going to change the way humanity is going to operate, and therefore I think we need to think much deeper into that question about how AI can create equality and affect society. We have to think about it beyond just extracting lessons from the past,” Dr Bishr said.

For his part, Dr. Hakim emphasised the impact the sector has in Qatar and the Middle East. He noted that worries lie primarily among cultural aspects and ethics, where the role of AI developers is subdued.

He explained that“Data certainly plays a very big role in AI, even today, but will make it more important when we start with the personalization,” adding that the information is stored, and managed and will train this algorithm.

However, Qatar is leading the region toward its AI journey, having surpassed its extraordinary milestones and exploring myriad opportunities.

In 2019, Qatar launched the National AI Strategy, with a vision to offer a complete understanding of AI's key position in shaping the current epoch.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) innovated an environment conducive to AI invention, which eventuated in a thriving landscape. Analysts forecast an annual growth of 17.4 percent, driving Qatar's AI market to an estimated $58.8m (QR214.8m) by 2026.

The country, however, is ambitious to achieve this target and has vividly stated its vision of using economic advantage derived from fossil fuels to transform itself into a knowledge-based economy.

On the other hand, the investments that Qatar has already made in research and development efforts in AI serve as a foundation to build strong capabilities in the field and provide a head start to make globally recognized AI-based solutions.

The launch of the AI strategy is to support Qatar's National Vision (QNV)and objectives, which are deep-rooted in the local context. The goal of this strategy, however, is to leverage AI to secure the country's economic and strategic future, as envisioned in QNV 2030, and prepare the society for the effective adoption of AI technology that is aligned with local needs and traditions.