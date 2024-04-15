Public Urged To Help Ambulance Service Deliver Life-Saving Care Effectively

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Ambulance Service has reminded the public about long-standing national awareness campaign to educate people about the five key steps to take when calling an ambulance during an emergency.

The campaign focuses on key points that are critical to ensuring an ambulance reaches the patient as quickly as possible to deliver life-saving treatment. The five steps are: dial 999 immediately, know the location, answer all questions asked by the paramedics, follow their instructions, and give way to ambulances.

The Ambulance Service ensured uninterrupted services for patients during Eid holidays with special units at key locations. To ensure the continuation of smooth services, it urged people to remember to follow important steps when calling an ambulance.

“The Ambulance Service reminds public to follow the five important steps when calling an ambulance,” said Assistant Executive Director of HMC's Ambulance Service, Ali Darwish while speaking to The Peninsula.

Emphasising on the importance of knowing the five steps, Darwish said,“Time is the most critical factor when responding to medical emergencies. Following the five key steps will support the Ambulance Service in providing the best possible treatment as quickly as possible.”

In an emergency, it is crucial to dial 999 promptly to allow the Ambulance Service to respond quickly; providing the precise location of the incident helps responders reach the scene quickly; answer all questions asked by the call handler; clear and accurate information is vital for efficient ambulance dispatch; complying with instructions from the call handler can make a significant difference to the outcome of an emergency; and allowing ambulances to pass easily through traffic is essential to reaching the location of the incident as quickly as possible.

Darwish also said that the ongoing efforts to educate public about the critical steps to take when calling an ambulance have made an impact.

“People are aware and they are very cooperative,” he said, adding that as new people come into the country, it was important to continue creating awareness. Approximately 1,200 calls are received by the Ambulance Service daily and ambulances are dispatched through 57 focal points.

The Ambulance Service provides life-saving care to patients with critical conditions such as heart attack, stroke, seizure, choking, chest pain, unconsciousness, difficulty in breathing, and severe allergic reaction.