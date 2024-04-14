Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Completion Of USA Asset Sale

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

On 12 April 2024, Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) announced it had entered into an unconditional agreement to sell Empire Energy E&P LLC ("Empire E&P") to PPP Future Development, Inc for up to US$9.1 million. Empire E&P is the operating entity for all of Empire's US oil & gas assets.Further to that announcement, Empire announces that the sale achieved completion on Friday, 12 April 2024, US Eastern Time.Following completion of the sale, upfront cash proceeds of US$5.9 million were received by Empire and the existing US Macquarie Bank loan of ~US$4.6 million was repaid in full.





(ASX:EEG ) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.

Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.

Empire Energy Group Ltd