Weather Update: 'Yellow Alert' For Heatwave In Odisha Hailstorm In Sikkim, Says IMD. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted a significant increase in daytime temperatures across various parts of Odisha in the next four to five days, with an expected rise of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius reported by PTI, the IMD Bhubaneswar in a bulletin said,“This rise in temperature is due to prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation.”The central forecast anticipates that daytime temperatures will surpass 40 degrees Celsius in numerous regions of the state, while coastal Odisha is expected to see temperatures ranging between 36-38 degrees Celsius in the next two days.“The interior areas are expected to witness temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on April 17 and 18. Additionally, the night temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many places over the next three days,” the IMD said Read: IMD predicts rainfall in northwest India for next 2 days | Check state-wise full forecastOn Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded in the state was 40.5 degrees Celsius in Paralakhemundi, followed by Malkangiri (39.9 degrees C) and Bhubaneswar (39.6 degrees C).In anticipation of a heatwave, the IMD centre issued a Yellow Warning for Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak & Jajpur districts for April 15 and humid weather conditions are expected in a number of districts during the day, including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, and Nayagarh, weathermen said Read: Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rain in THESE states today. Check full list hereThe department has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm.\"Election rallies and gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during the peak hours. Also, people going for poll rallies are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure,\" the Met said IndiaThe IMD also predicted isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday. Meanwhile,there is a possibility of hailstorm at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 16, IMD said in another tweet per IMD, a fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India on April 18 the influence of these weather systems: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm; lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 14th & 15th April, 2024; Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on April 14 and 15, 2024.(With inputs from agencies)

