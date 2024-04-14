Quota Demand Will Be Fulfilled Soon: Rajasthan CM To Jats Of Dholpur, Bharatpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has assured the Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts that their demand for quota would be fulfilled soon.

Chief Minister Sharma on Sunday said that the Jat reservation issue has been pending in the districts and that he is "fully aware of it".

"A committee of the state government is preparing a report on the Jat reservation. We will present our views strongly in the OBC Commission," he said.

"Now that the BJP government will soon be formed (again) at the Centre and there is a BJP government in the state too, in such a situation, we will get the reservation implemented soon," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Sharma was addressing an election meeting in support of BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate Ramswaroop Koli on Sunday.

"Now when Koli gets elected from here, he too will be a strong force who will go to Delhi and pitch for the quick implementation of quota for Jats from Bharatpur and Dholpur," he said.