China-Europe Freight Train Services See Robust Expansion In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China-Europe freight train services recorded solid expansion inthe first quarter (Q1) of 2024, data from China's railway operatorshowed Sunday, Azernews reports, citingXinhua.

A total of 4,541 China-Europe freight train trips took place inthe first three months of 2024, up 9 percent year on year,according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (ChinaRailway).

About 493,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods weretransported via these freight train services during this period, up10 percent from a year earlier, the railway operator said.

By the end of March, some 87,000 China-Europe freight traintrips had been made in total, providing services for 222 citiesacross 25 European countries, according to China Railway.