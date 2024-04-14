G7 Leaders Warn Iran Of Further Attacks, Pledge To End Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, April 14 (KUNA) - The G7 leaders, on Sunday, warned Iran against launching further attacks that would destabilize the region, pledging to work to end the aggression of the occupying entity and establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

This came in a joint statement issued by the heads of state and government of the G7 and the European Union after an urgent meeting held online on an invitation by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni - who holds the presidency of the G7 - to discuss the attack launched by Iran on the occupying Israeli entity last night.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack," said a statement.

"We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need," the statement added.

Yesterday, Iran launched a "massive attack" with drones and missiles on targets inside the Israeli occupation territories in response to the bombing of its consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus. (end)

mn









MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108093013