Failure To Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Increases Tensions In Middle East: Russia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on the concerned parties in the Middle East to exercise restraint, noting that failure to resolve the crises in the region, especially the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will lead to further tension in the region.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release: "Russia expresses its deep concern over any further dangerous escalation in the region, failure to resolve the crises in the Middle East, primarily the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will lead to increased tension in the region."