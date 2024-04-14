Floods Kill 33 In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Thirty-three people lost their lives in heavy floods that have been affecting the country since Friday across Afghanistan, said the Natural Disaster Management Spokesperson, Jinan Saiq.According to Tolo News Agency, Saiq said Sunday that the floods since Friday had caused huge human and financial losses and killed 33 and injured 27, adding that most of the deaths were due to falling roofs of homes.He added that the rains caused the complete or partial destruction of about 600 homes, washed away 580 kilometres of roads, submerged about 800 hectares of agricultural land with water and killed 200 livestock.