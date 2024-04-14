U.S & UK Helped Israel Thwart Iranian Attack

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- U.S. military forces in the region helped Israel intercept the Iranian aerial strikes Sunday, President Biden said.
Britain was part of the“international coordinated effort” to intercept the Iranian attack on Israel, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a video posted Sunday.ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Air Force planes in the region shot down“a number of Iranian attack drones,” Sunak said, calling the strikes a“dangerous and unnecessary escalation.”
Meanwhile Jordan also helped Israel lower the impact of Iranian strike. Jordanian cabinet said, Royal Air Force“dealt with” objects that flew through its airspace overnight after Iran launched a wave of drones and missiles against targets in Israel.
“Some of the flying objects that entered our airspace last night were ... confronted to prevent them from endangering the safety of our citizens and residential and populated areas,” the cabinet said in a statement that was read out by the prime minister on Sunday.
Read Also 'Equation Has Changed': Iran Warns Israel Against 'Reckless' Retaliation Iran Launches Massive Retaliatory Attack On Israel
