Global journalists explore Changping district in China’s outskirts on 1-day tour

(MENAFN) Over 100 journalists representing more than 90 countries embarked on a one-day tour of Changping District, located in the suburbs of north and northwest Beijing, on Friday. This district, with a population of 2,269,487 as of November 2020, stands as one of the most populous suburban areas of Beijing. Encompassing an area of 1,430 square kilometers (550 sq mi), Changping District comprises two subdistricts and 15 towns, five of which are considered suburbs of Beijing.



Situated approximately 34 km (21 mi) from the city center, Changping is celebrated for its plethora of scenic spots and tourist attractions, such as the Datangshan museum. Notably rich in natural resources, mineral products, and rural commodities, the district boasts a diverse range of offerings for visitors.



During the journalists' excursion to Changping, they were treated to visits to various industrial, educational, and health facilities, gaining insight into the district's development trajectory. Among the highlights of the tour was a visit to the Integrated Intelligent Zero-carbon Power Plant operated by the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC).



SPIC, a significant state-owned enterprise formed through the merger of China Power Investment Corporation and State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation, holds a prominent position in China's energy landscape. With a registered capital of RMB 45 billion and total assets of RMB 722.3 billion, SPIC is the only integrated energy group in China encompassing assets in hydropower, thermal power, nuclear power, and new energy sectors. In addition to its energy portfolio, SPIC is also involved in diverse industries including power, coal, aluminum, logistics, finance, environmental protection, and high-tech sectors, solidifying its position as a multifaceted contributor to China's economic development.

