Azerbaijan FM Expresses Deep Concern On Growing Tension Between Iran, Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is deeply concerned about the growing tension betweenIran and Israel.
According to Azernews , this was poted by theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the ministry'sofficial "X" social account.
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid adangerous escalation that will further aggravate the situation inthe Middle East," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
MENAFN14042024000195011045ID1108092278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.