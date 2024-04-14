People With Disabilities In Azerbaijan Provided With Rehabilitation Services At Home

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-March of this year, the State Medical-SocialExpertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry of Labor andSocial Protection of the Population provided rehabilitationservices in their homes (mobile) to about 500 people withdisabilities who had difficulty leaving their homes, Azernewsreports, citing the Ministry.

According to the information provided by the Public RelationsDepartment of the Ministry, 1220 rehabilitation services wereprovided for them.

A person with a disability (or his legal representative) whowants to use these mobile services applies to the Ministry's "142"Call Center, as well as to DOST centers or the Medical and SocialExpert Commission for the area.

Based on the application, the mobile team of the Agency'srehabilitation center, consisting of doctors and psychologists,goes to the address where the disabled person lives and conductshis initial examination and assessment.

Then an individual plan is drawn up for a person with adisability. Based on this plan, he will receive a doctor andpsychologist examination, a speech therapy session, therapeuticmassage, therapeutic physical education, occupational therapy, etc the specified period. rehabilitation services areprovided.