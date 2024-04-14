EU provides financial aid to Egypt amid economic challenges

(MENAFN) In response to the recent economic challenges facing Egypt, the European Union has announced its intention to provide substantial financial support amounting to one billion euros. The decision, outlined in a statement released by the European Union Council on Friday, comes as Egypt's financial situation has reportedly deteriorated in recent times. The Council affirmed its approval to allocate this significant sum of financial aid to Egypt, aiming to assist the country in achieving economic stability amidst its current economic difficulties.



Moreover, the European Union Council disclosed plans for additional financial assistance to Egypt, totaling four billion euros for the period spanning 2024 to 2027. This extended financial support underscores the European Union's commitment to bolstering Egypt's economic resilience and facilitating its recovery efforts over the coming years.



The statement further elucidated that the financial assistance will be provided in the form of a one-time loan, contingent upon Egypt's continued progress in key areas such as democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. This conditionality reflects the European Union's emphasis on promoting governance reforms and upholding fundamental rights as integral components of its financial support framework.



Notably, the European Commission had previously proposed a comprehensive financial aid package amounting to five billion euros for Egypt in March of the preceding year, signaling the European Union's sustained engagement and support for Egypt's economic development agenda.



The decision to extend financial assistance to Egypt is poised to enter into force following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the European Union and Egypt aimed at fostering economic stability and prosperity in the region.

